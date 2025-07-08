POLICE are appealing for the public’s help to trace a 32-year-old man wanted in connection with a report of stalking.
Officers are carrying out enquiries and searches to locate Troy McAllister, from Cullompton, and asking for information from the public as to his whereabouts.
McAllister is described as white, around 6ft tall and of slim build with short auburn hair.
He has links to Yeovil and Taunton as well as Mid Devon and Cullompton.
Anyone who sees McAllister is asked not to approach him but to call 999, quoting reference 50250165269.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
