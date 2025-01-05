FIREFIGHTERS have rescued a cow that had become stuck in a slurry pit in the North Tawton area.
The fire service received an emergency call just before 6.45pm on Friday, January 3 and it mobilised a fire engine from Chagford and the animal rescue team from Exmouth.
When they arrived at the scene, they called for a telehandler and one was sent from Clyst St George. In the meantime, the farmer's telehandler was used to keep the cow’s head above the slurry.
Crews successfully rescued the cow from the slurry pit at around 10.30pm using the telehandler, animal-rescue strops, hydraulic rescue equipment and concrete-breaking equipment.
The cow was left in the care of the farmer and a vet.