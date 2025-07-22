A TIVERTON teenager was arrested after a crash with a parked car on the A38 near Uffculme on Saturday, July 19.
Police were called out at around 3am. A black Peugeot car had collided with a white Peugeot van, which was parked and unattended, near Waterloo Cross.
Five 17-year-old boys were treated at the scene and received further treatment at hospital. Two sustained potentially life changing injuries, with the other three less seriously injured.
A 17-year-old boy from the Tiverton area was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and driving whilst unfit through drink.
He has been released on bail pending further enquiries, police said.
The road was closed in both directions for officers to investigate what happened. It reopened just after 1pm.
Police are appealing for witnesses. If you saw what happened, know anything about it or have any relevant dashcam footage, contact Devon and Cornwall Police online or by calling 101 quoting log number 137 of July 19.
