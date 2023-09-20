DEVON and Cornwall Police is appealing for witnesses and anyone with information in connection with a report of theft of a GPS guidance system from the area of North Tawton.
The GPS guidance system was stolen from a tractor in an outbuilding sometime overnight between 9pm on Sunday, September 17 and 8.30am on Monday, September 18.
The police are asking anyone with information, or with CCTV in the area, to please telephone 101 or make contact via the Devon and Cornwall Police website quoting 50230252388.
The police advise people to secure all outbuildings, review security, remove equipment where possible and consider property marking etc.