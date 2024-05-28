A MAN has been summonsed to appear in court in connection to reports of a number of deceased giant tortoises being found in East Devon.
Gary Priddle (56), of Grecian Way, Exeter, has been summonsed to appear before Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 30, where he will face charges under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and the Environmental Protection Act 1990.
One charge states: “Between December 29, 2023 and January 2, 2024 at Exeter in the county of Devon threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely 10 deceased Aldabra tortoises and left it in East Devon, a place to which section 87 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 applied. Contrary to section 87(1) and (5) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.”
The second charge states: “Between December 23 and 29, 2023 at Exeter in the county of Devon did not take such steps as were reasonable in all the circumstances to ensure that the needs of an animal for which you were responsible, namely 10 Aldabra tortoises, were met to the extent required by good practice in that due to not checking on the daily welfare and heating system relating to their care which failed and led to the animals' death. Contrary to section 9 and 32(2) of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.”