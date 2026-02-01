FIRE crews from across a wide area are currently fighting a blaze involving commercial and industrial units at Serstone Commercial Units, near Zeal Monachorum.
Devon and Cornwall Fire Control received multiple reports of a large fire involving the industrial units from 8.37pm.
On arrival, crews requested a further three fire engines making the total in attendance six.
Crews have the following equipment in use: two hose reel jets, one main jet and one ground monitor.
Fire crews at the scene include North Tawton, Crediton, Danes Castle in Exeter, Witheridge, Honiton, Barnstaple and Ivybridge.
Ambulance are also at the scene.
The incident is still ongoing.
Further updates as we have them.
