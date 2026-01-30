Devon-based hospice charity, Hospiscare, is hoping for a record number of fundraisers as it aims to hold its biggest Men’s Walk challenge this year.
The walk is due to take place on March 7, and already half of the 2,000 places available have been taken, raising hopes that the event will bring in more funds than ever before.
Senior events fundraiser Martin Stokke said: “With the continued support of our community, sponsors, and event partners, Men’s Walk has grown into an incredibly successful fundraising event.
“2026 marks a significant milestone as we welcome up to 2,000 people aged 12 and over to Double Locks for the first time as we attempt to raise more than ever before.”
This year’s seven-mile walk will start and finish at Exeter’s Double Locks pub, and participants will be offered a bacon roll and hot drink mid-route, followed by a choice of an Exeter Brewery pint or non-alcoholic option, and a delicious pasty from Chunk of Devon at the finish.
Participants will also be welcome to stay and enjoy the Italy vs England Six Nations game on the big screen in the event marquee.Last year, 1,600 walkers raised an incredible £160,000 for Hospiscare. That took the overall Men’s Walk total to more than £1 million since 2012.
Caring for around 2,200 patients every year, Hospiscare’s vital services receive just 24 per cent of funding from the Government. It relies on community fundraising to continue providing its services free of charge to patients and their families.
Entries for the walk will close on February 20 or once all places are filled. Participants can choose either to complete the set route starting at Double Locks or plan their own route as part of the Men’s Walk: Your Way event.
