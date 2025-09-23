FIREFIGHTERS put out a digger on fire in Broadwoodkelly on Monday, September 22.

Fire control received a call about the blaze just before 5.30pm. It sent fire engines from North Tawton and Hatherleigh to the scene.

When the crews arrived, they found a digger “well alight”.

They used two breathing apparatus and compressed air foam to extinguish it.

The digger was left 50 per cent damaged by the blaze, the fire service said.