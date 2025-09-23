FIREFIGHTERS put out a digger on fire in Broadwoodkelly on Monday, September 22.
Fire control received a call about the blaze just before 5.30pm. It sent fire engines from North Tawton and Hatherleigh to the scene.
When the crews arrived, they found a digger “well alight”.
They used two breathing apparatus and compressed air foam to extinguish it.
The digger was left 50 per cent damaged by the blaze, the fire service said.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.