CREDITON Police have issued advice about power tool storage following the theft of “numerous power tools to the value of several thousand pounds” in the Chawleigh area.
The power tools were taken during a non-dwelling burglary overnight between Tuesday, March 21 and Thursday, March 23.
PCSO Nicola Payne said: “If you recall anything of note from that night please do let us know.
“Please double check your own security and consider re-locating power tools to a more secure location if they are habitually left in shed or outhouses that is insecure.”
If you can help the police with their inquiries, please telephone 101 or in an emergency, use the 999 number.