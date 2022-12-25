POLICE have issued an appeal for witnesses after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Dolton near Winkleigh at 11.50pm on Christmas Eve (December 24), just 10 minutes before the start of Christmas Day.
The person sustained serious injuries and after being treated at the scene by ambulance and Devon Air Ambulance personnel, was transferred by a Devon Air Ambulance to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, arriving at 1.30am.
Devon and Cornwall Police said: “At approximately 23.50 hours on Saturday, December 24, a road traffic collision occurred involving a pedestrian and a Grey Landrover Discovery on Fore Street, in Dolton, Devon.
“As a result of the collision, a pedestrian has suffered serious injuries, and is currently being treated at hospital.
“His next of kin have been informed.
“Local officers along with officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team attended the scene. Once a thorough examination of the scene had been conducted, the road was re-opened.
“Any persons who witnessed the collision or has information regarding it, in particular, any Dashcam or CCTV footage, are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 quoting log number 873 of 24/12/2002.”
Further updates as we have them.