A BLAZE that destroyed an abandoned car in a South Tawton field is believed to have been arson.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service received calls reporting a car on fire in a field just after 7.15pm on Tuesday, January 14.
It sent one fire engine from Chagford to the scene. When it arrived, the firefighters called for backup and another engine was sent from Okehampton.
They successfully extinguished the blaze using two breathing apparatus and one compressed air foam jet.
The car was completely wrecked by the fire, which “was believed to have been started deliberately”, the fire service said.
The incident was dealt with and classified as “closed” after around two hours.