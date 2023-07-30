DEVON County Council has confirmed that a road closure is still in place following a serious road traffic accident earlier this afternoon, Sunday, July 30, on Six Mile Hill between Tedburn St Mary to Whitestone, junctions of Huishlane End and Lillybrook Lane (EX6 6AZ).
The advice is to allow extra time for your journey and avoid the area where possible.
Ambulances and police attended the scene this after and an air ambulance landed in a field near Tedburn St Mary Recreation Ground.
Unconfirmed reports are that a motorcycle and a stationary vehicle were involved near Lilybrook Bridge.
Further updates as we have them.