THE A30 in Devon is closed westbound between the A377 near Exeter and the A382 near Whiddon Down following a serious collision involving a vehicle that has overturned and come to rest on its roof, says National Highways.
Many emergency services, fire engines, ambulances and police cars have been at the scene since about 6.30pm tonight, Friday, November 14.
It is understood that the vehicle involved is a van and that the road will be closed for some time for investigation works.
Vehicles are being turned around.
Further updates as we have them.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.