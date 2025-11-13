FIRE crews from Danes Castle and Middlemoor in Exeter, as well as Crediton and Honiton fought a fire at Exeter City Football Club during the night of Wednesday, November 12 and early hours of Thursday, November 13.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the blaze at 9.59pm and initially three appliances and an aerial ladder platform were sent to the St James Park football stadium after smoke and flames were seen affecting a temporary building (Portacabin) at the St James Road and Well Street end.
Two further appliances were mobilised as the fire was threatening to spread to one of the stands.
Fire crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to prevent the fire escalating.
At 11.30pm, the fire service said electrics had been isolated and steady progress was being made to prevent escalation, cutting away to expose hotspots.
At midnight it said that the fire was out, but ventilation fans were being used to clear smoke. Incident was then scaled down.
The fire service said that the fire involved an electrical consumer unit in the football stadium which spread to an adjacent Portacabin and outside storage area.
It said 60% of the Portacabin was damaged by fire and electrical cupboards and an electrical intake also damaged by fire.
Fire crews used six sets of breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, one safety jet, hydraulic rescue equipment, two positive pressure ventilation fans and three thermal imaging cameras.
Exeter City Football Club said in an update: “The cause of the fire at St James Park which damaged a small area of the stadium is currently under investigation.
“The fire, which broke out in the St James Road and Well Street corner of the stadium, caused damage to the buildings which house the stadium’s control room and medical room. Both areas have been damaged by the fire and the adjacent Adam Stansfield Stand has suffered some fire and smoke damage.
“The fire service believe it was an accidental fire and is investigating the cause, which has not yet been confirmed.
“The control room is critical to matchday operations, as it is where the safety team is based and the location from where the CCTV and supporters are monitored.
“We are working hard to ensure the home game against Burton Albion takes place on November 22 as scheduled.
“Thank you to the members of the public who reported the incident and for the fast response of the fire crews who brought the fire under control preventing further damage.
“We will continue to assess the damage today and will update when we have more information.
It is fortunate that this Saturday’s Exeter City game is an away match.
The final fire crew left the scene at 8.36am this morning.
