THERE has been a spate of catalytic converter thefts across Exeter, East and Mid Devon since late January, Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed.
PCSO Nicola Payne, from Crediton Police, issued the following advice: “Offenders are targeting specifically the Honda Jazz, Toyota Prius, Honda CR-V and Toyota Auris.
“Please be mindful of any suspicious activity around vehicles and report as necessary via 101 (non-emergency) or 999 (in an emergency), or via the force website: https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk .”