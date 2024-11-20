POLICE are appealing for information following a burglary in North Tawton on Saturday, November 16.
Officers were called to a property at Bouchiers Close after its occupants returned home from an evening out to find a number of jewellery items worth thousands of pounds had been stolen.
The stolen items included rings, necklaces, bangles, earrings and broaches.
It is believed the suspect or suspects accessed the property between 6.50pm and 9.05pm.
Officers investigating the burglary are keen to hear from any witnesses in the area at the time, or anybody who has been offered jewellery for sale since.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 or via the website quoting 50240290118.