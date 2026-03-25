TWO fire crews, from Chagford and North Tawton, put out a fire involving a refuse lorry at South Tawton on Tuesday, March 24.
The crew contacted Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue at 2.29pm to say that smoke was issuing from the vehicle.
On arrival crews confirmed the fire mainly out, and damped down the contents with one hose reel jet and drag forks.
They used a thermal imaging camera to check that the fire was out.
Duty of care was then left with the driver.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.