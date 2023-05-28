Two men died after getting into difficulty in the sea off the Devon coast.
Police were called to assist HM Coastguard at araboutound 9am yesterday, Saturday, following reports of concern for two people in the water off the coast of Oddicombe, Torbay.
Following an emergency operation, two men, who were both in their 20s, were pulled from the water.
One of the men was declared deceased at the scene and another man died after being taken to Torbay District Hospital.
Their next of kin have been informed.
The operation involved the Coastguard Rescue Team from Torbay and the RNLI's inshore lifeboat from Teignmouth and Dawlish.
A Devon Air Ambulance was despatched and Devon and Cornwall Police and the South Western Ambulance Service were also involved.
Enquiries are currently ongoing, and a file will be prepared for the Coroner, police confirmed.