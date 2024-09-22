UPDATE: Road reopens: The road was reopened today, Sunday, September 22 at 2.35pm.
THE A377 is currently closed at Barnstaple Cross near Crediton due to a road accident.
The incident happened at about 12.30pm and involves a pick-up truck and a Porsche car.
Police are in attendance and have closed the road.
Staff from Homeleigh Garden Centre are assisting at the scene.
It is not believed that there are any serious injuries.
Traffic is advised to use Higher Road, which is still open.
