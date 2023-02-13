Police have reported traffic delays along the B3215 by the Countryman Pub near Sampford Courtenay following a road accident.
Currently both directions are closed and traffic is slow-moving as police deal with the incident.
A police spokesperson said: 'Police are currently at the scene of a serious two-vehicle collision at Sampford Courtenay, Okehampton.
Officers were called at 9.20am today, 13 February, following the collision between a van and a car on Well Springs Lane. Ambulance, the air ambulance, and fire service are also on scene. One woman has sustained serious injuries and is being airlifted to Derriford Hospital. The road is closed at the junction with the B3215 [Newland Mill] and Winkleigh Road B3216.'
More updates to follow.