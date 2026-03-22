DEVON and Cornwall Police have issued an urgent appeal to trace a missing person.
It said: “Please help - have you seen..... June GODDARD, 78-year-old female with dementia is missing from the TRAVEL LODGE WHIDDON DOWN.
“She is down on holiday with her husband from Leicester.
“On Sunday, March 22 at 6.20pm, June left the TRAVEL LODGE in Whiddon Down leaving by herself and last seen walking towards WHIDDON DOWN.
“June is described as a white female, 78 years old, 5 ft 5 inches tall, slim build, short grey hair, wearing a grey zip up fleece with pink pattern, blue jeans, beige shoes with black streaks on.
June has no glasses. June is mobile and able to walk.”
Please report any sightings to the police as soon as possible.
The force helicopter and officers are involved in the search.
LOG number DCP-20260322-0647 refers.
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