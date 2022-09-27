A day of celebration as church celebrates 100 years
Pictures by Alan Orr
September 18 2022 was a day of celebration for 100 years of St Boniface Church in Okehampton and took the form of a celebratory mass in the presence of some 16 priests from the diocese, writes Margaret Haxton.
Canon Paul Cummins, the diocesan administrator and Bishop Emeritus Rt Revd Christopher Budd joined with others who have served in the parish over many years, along with some of Okehampton’s dignitaries and parishioners.
Father Darline Joseph Marianathan, the present parish priest, gave a welcome speech in which he mentioned a letter from the Queen dated just before her death in which she sent her warmest wishes in the marking of this milestone in the history of the parish of St Boniface, Okehampton. Father Darline said she would be specially remembered in the day’s celebration.
At the end of the mass Father Darline’s new book was launched Fiery learning from the Pastoral front line, Part 1. This was released by Canon Paul Cummins. The first copies were received by Monsignor George Hay, who served in the past as the parish priest and Jim Egan representing the people of the parish.
In preparation for the centenary celebration the parishioners formed a working party led by the Friends of Okehampton and Chagford and had the church redecorated and new lighting installed.
The statue of St Boniface was also refurbished by a parishioner Bernard Jones.
There was an inauguration and the blessing of the wall hanging of St Boniface, which was blessed by Father Jonathan Steward, the Dean of Exeter.
A brass plate with the names of all the parish priests who have served for the last 100 years was unveiled by Canon Peter Morgan who also served as the parish priest at Okehampton in the past.
A yew tree sponsored by Jim Egan was planted at the church grounds by Father Darline and Canon Paul Cummins.
After the mass the church congregation joined the parishioners and invited guests who were in the marquee watching the mass on a large screen TV.
A magnificent hog roast and refreshments were enjoyed by all.
This was the first notable event since the pandemic and as the late Queen said we would, we did all meet again.
