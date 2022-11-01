A simple cheesy treat
Subscribe newsletter
This week’s budget friendly recipe idea is for all the cheese lovers out there. If, like me, you enjoy cheese and biscuits at home then the chances are you’ll have most of the ingredients for this dish sitting in your fridge.
It’s a dish that I serve a version of in The Leaping Salmon all year long. It was an accidental discovery many years ago and has been popular ever since.
Ben’s Baked Cheese
Bits of whatever cheese you have
Double cream
Garlic
Thyme
Seasoning
Chunks of bread
Take a shallow, oven proof dish. Break your bits of cheese into small chunks. It doesn’t really matter what cheese you have, but I like a mix of cheddar, stilton, and brie for variety.
In a bowl, mix some double cream, garlic puree, seasoning and thyme. Pour the mix over the cheese (just covering) and bake in an oven at around 180 degrees centigrade for about 10 minutes.
You want a golden-brown crust to start forming on top. Serve immediately with chunks of warm bread
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |