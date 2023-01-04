Emergency services are currently at the scene of a potentially serious road traffic collision on the A30 near Cheriton Bishop, east of Okehampton..
Police were called at around 3:40pm today (Wednesday 4 January) following reports of a collision on the A30 near Cheriton Bishop, involving two vehicles and an empty horse box that has overturned.
A full road closure is currently in place near Woodleigh Junction and Whiddon Down and road users are advised to seek alternative routes for the foreseeable future.