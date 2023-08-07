THE A3072 road between Bow and Copplestone is currently closed due to a road accident involving a motorcyclist at Clannaborough.
The accident occurred at about 7.15pm this evening.
It is believed that a lorry and car collided to avoid the debris and motorcyclist.
Police were quickly on the scene and closed the road.
Devon Highways have also attended due to a large amount of fuel and oil on the highway.
A land Ambulance attended to treat the male casualty who, it is believed, sustained leg and other injuries.
The road is expected to be closed for several hours.
Further updates as we have them.