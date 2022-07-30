Accident on A30 near Okehampton causes long delays
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
Saturday 30th July 2022 4:08 pm
There were severe delays when a caravan overturned on the A30 this afternoon (NP )
The A30 between Okehampton and Whiddon Down almost came to a stop when a caravan overturned on the eastbound carriageway earlier today.
Drivers faced a sitting in a seven mile backlog of traffic and delays of up to an hour when both carriageways were blocked as police recovered the vehicle and helped to clear the scene.
The eastbound carriageway was closed soon after and routes through Okehampton, Sticklepath and Whiddon Down became congested as traffic was diverted away from the dual carriageway.
All lanes were re-opened shortly before 4:30pm this afternoon and traffic is now clearing.
