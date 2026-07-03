DEVON Air Ambulance has been selected as one of four charities taking part in the My Favourite Voucher Codes Charity Poll for July 2026, giving supporters the opportunity to help secure additional funding for the lifesaving service.
Throughout July, members of the public will be able to cast a free vote for their chosen charity.
The organisation receiving the most votes will be awarded 20 per cent of My Favourite Voucher Codes’ profits for July.
The air ambulance service, which operates daily across the region, provides critical care to patients facing serious illness or injury.
Its teams of highly skilled pilots, doctors and paramedics are often called out during life-threatening situations, delivering urgent medical treatment at the scene and transporting patients to hospital when every second counts.
A spokesperson for Devon Air Ambulance highlighted the importance of public support, noting that each mission is made possible through donations and community backing.
The organisation says opportunities such as this poll play an important role in helping sustain its round-the-clock emergency response.
My Favourite Voucher Codes runs monthly charity polls designed to give back to good causes.
Each month, four charities are shortlisted, with the public vote determining which organisation will receive a share of the company’s profits.
For July 2026, Devon Air Ambulance is among the nominated charities competing for the donation.
Voting is free and does not require registration, account creation or submission of personal information.
The poll will run from July 1 to 31, with supporters encouraged to cast their vote via the My Favourite Voucher Codes website.
The voting process takes less than a minute and involves selecting Devon Air Ambulance from the list of nominated charities and submitting the vote.
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