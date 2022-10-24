All invited to remember with Legion
THE ROYAL British Legion Okehampton is inviting the community to help the branch mark Remembrance Day this November.
There will be a service at St James Chapel on Armistice Day, Friday, November 11 starting at 10.30am to which all are welcome.
And on Remembrance Sunday, November 13, people are invited to gather from 10am outside St James Chapel for the parade up to All Saints Parish Church, for an outdoor service by the war memorial.
This will be taken by Rev Stephen Cook, who as well as being rector of the parish is now also the RBL chaplain.
Following the service, everyone is invited back for refreshments at the RBL branch headquarters at 1 Station Road.
Branch chairman Darren Kelly said after a year in which the branch had turned its fortunes around, they wanted to extend a welcome to the community.
‘Last year we were in such a bad place as a branch and a social club. We have still got a long way to go but we want to bring the Royal British Legion back to life and let people know we are still here.
‘We are inviting everyone back to the legion club afterwards for refreshments, so people can have a cup of tea and a chat. ‘
