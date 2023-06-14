The funeral of a well-known and much-loved mechanic in Okehampton who died suddenly at home in Belstone is being held next Wednesday, June 21.
David MacCullock, 62, worked as a mechanic at the family garage MacCullock’s Garage and Car Sales in East Street, Okehampton.
He died suddenly at home in Belstone on May 23. He leaves his partner Debbie, children James and Harriet and parents Ian and Joan.
David’s funeral is being held at 12 noon at St Mary’s Church in Belstone on Wednesday, June 21. All are welcome to attend.
Family flowers only please, but donations can be given in memory of David for the Devon Air Ambulance Trust.
These can be given in the retiring collection at the service, sent to Albery & Redstone Funeral Directors, 15 East Street, Okehampton, Devon, EX20 1AS, or given via their website www.okehamptonfunerals.co.uk