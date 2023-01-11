Northlew resident Amanda Marshall was named one of the UK’s most inspirational female entrepreneurs by f:Entrepreneur campaign this month.
Amanda was one of 100 female entrepreneurs from across the country to be named as an outstanding business woman by the campaign, which aims to celebrate the achievements of women in the business world.
On being named, Amanda said: ‘It is a real honour to be selected amongst so many inspirational female entrepreneurs. I was really surprised. I never to be selected for anything because there are so many brilliant businesswomen out there, you just think: “Really, me?”
In 2018, Amanda founded 3 Donkeys Clothing, named after the farm’s three donkeys, Willy, Teabag and Dave, which has been called out for changing the face of women’s workwear with the 2-into-1 coverall design, specifically designed to fit a female body.
Amanda added: ‘The idea came from a need. Like other women working hard on farms or in stables, my go-to workwear has always been a well worn pair of all-in-one boiler suit overalls. But the end of another lambing season was the last straw. I was in the lambing shed and I needed the loo and couldn’t get out of them fast enough
‘There are a lot of women’s overalls that are generally just men’s with slight alterations.
‘So when people ask me what the inspiration was behind creating our 2-into-1 coveralls, the answer is simple: I needed something that was better. A better design, a better shape, and a better fit. And the only way I was going to get it was if I designed it myself.
‘So armed with more ideas than time, I carried out market research and had numerous conversations with other females I knew in similar working environments – farming, equestrian, dog walking, gardening – even painters & decorators. It soon became clear there was a gap in the market – and demand was high. I’m liberating the loo break.’
Michelle Ovens CBE, launched f:Entrepreneur on International Womens Day in 2017 in response to a growing sense that there should be more recognition for achievements of UK businesswomen.
On the announcement of this year’s named entrepreneurs, she said: ‘Congratulations to Amanda and each of the talented female entrepreneurs featured.
‘It is so vital that we recognize and celebrate the phenomenal contribution that women running businesses are making across the UK, and the far-reaching, positive impact they are having, not just on the economy, but on wider communities too.
‘The last few years have been hugely challenging for small businesses, yet despite this female entrepreneurship continues to grow and flourish in the UK, and is very much at the heart of the UK’s recovery.’