‘Amazing’ final line-up at Chagstock set to impress

Undercover Hippypeg, one of the acts at this year’s Chagstock Festival in July. ( Undercover Hippypeg )

Chagstock festival has revealed the final artists to complete this year’s line up.

The latest performers to be announced include singer-songwriter, Undercover Hippy, four-piece bluegrass outfit from Penzance, Flats and Sharps, and all-female Bristol-punk trio, IDestroy.

These artists will join a packed billing which boasts headline acts Kula Shaker and Ash. Both headliners have commanded huge fan bases and achieved best-selling albums throughout their careers.

The 5000-person event is firmly established on the festival circuit with revellers returning year-on-year from far flung parts of the country.

Other acts to take to the stage span a variety of genres. From folk-punk band, Ferocious Dog, to upbeat Funk and Soul outfit, Tom McGuire and the Brassholes.

Simon Ford, Chagstock organiser, said: ‘I’ve never been more excited to announce a complete line up. I’m so pleased with these amazing artists we’ve got booked to play. There’s something for everyone, which is something Chagstock will always aspire to provide.

‘We’ve got bands with hits spanning decades, from artists with mainstream success, to up-and-coming bands that could be headliners of the future. We even have some local talent playing too.’

Chagstock was recently named as one of the country’s best festivals for families in the Metro newspaper, an accolade that Simon is proud of, given the family-friendly ethos of the event.

Simon added: ‘We really are a family favourite when it comes to summer festivals. We have stunning panoramic views, children’s activities and enough music and beer to keep mum and dad happy too!’

The festival takes place on July 22/23 at a site near Whiddon Down.