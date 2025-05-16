After the declaration of a butterfly emergency last year, a conservation charity is asking nature lovers to take part in its butterfly count.
Butterfly Conservation’s Big Butterfly Count, running from July 18 to August 10, is asking participants to sit for 15 minutes and log the butterflies and moths they observe in bthe free Big Butterfly Count app or website.
Research shows that 80 per cent of butterflies have declined since the 1970s and the Big Butterfly Count is a quick and easy way for people to take action for their survival.
Dr Richard Fox, head of science at Butterfly Conservation, said: “Following last summer’s Big Butterfly Count results, which showed a significant decline in the number of butterflies participants observed, we need everyone to get involved this year.
“Will butterflies bounce back or will their populations continue to decline following a terrible year in 2024?
“Your counts will help to give us a clear picture and anything you can do to make your garden more butterfly-friendly increases the chances of butterflies surviving, and your chances of seeing them in your garden.”
Butterfly Conservation is the UK charity dedicated to saving butterflies, moths and the environment. Their research provides advice on how to conserve and restore habitats.
Alongside the count, Butterfly Conservation is urging those with gardens to create a space which is mindful to wildlife through five steps.
To transfer a garden into a wildlife haven, nature lovers can: let grass grow long so butterflies have a place to lay their eggs, chose plants that attract wildlife and provide nectar for pollen such as lavender or verbena, avoid pesticides and insecticides, avoid peat-based composts and remove dead flowers to encourage plants to continue blooming.