Ambulance workers in Okehampton said they were striking to save the NHS as they stood on the picket line this morning.
A spokesperson for the group who had gathered at the ambulance station in Okehampton this morning said: 'We are here to bring attention to the failings in the NHS, long waits at A&E, — the public who need us aren’t getting us in time, often because we are dealing with non emergency calls because people can’t get to see their GP — and the fact that 50% of our staff earn less than £12 an hour.
'Better pay would mean better recruitment and retention. We are striking to save our NHS!'
Around 15,000 Unison ambulance workers are striking today for the third time in five weeks in the escalating dispute over pay and staffing. Further strikes are planned in the coming weeks by nurses and other NHS workers.