The broadcasting legend Angela Rippon CBE has filmed an advert about her lifelong love of horses with the Mare and Foal Sanctuary in Yelverton.
Angela, who was born and raised in Plymouth, has been a patron of The Mare and Foal Sanctuary since 2018.
She describes herself as having a ‘lifelong passion for animals’ and enjoys spending time at the sanctuary’s Yelverton yard, close to her West Devon home.
In addition to filming the advert, Angela appears in a new short film featured on the charity’s website, which describes her cherished lived experience with horses since childhood and her deep commitment to promoting their welfare.
Angela said: “I love being associated with this charity and with other animal and horse charities worldwide, because I hate the thought of cruelty towards them in any way, shape or form. They are such beautiful creatures… I can't come to grips with and I can't imagine what must be going through someone's head to be cruel, unkind, vicious to them.
“So, I support this charity… they're such magnificent animals that I want to do something positive that enables them to live better lives. And that's exactly what The Mare and Foal Sanctuary does.”
Dawn Vincent, the sanctuary’s director of fundraising and communications, said: “It's incredibly generous of Angela to volunteer her time freely to present our new television appeal and share her lifelong love for horses. She’s a fantastic ambassador for us, and we always look forward to welcoming her back when she returns to Devon. Her genuine interest in our work and our rescued ponies' shines through, and it’s clear she has a real affinity with them.
“Angela is a national treasure, and her support as our patron in raising awareness of our rescue, welfare, education, and equine-assisted programmes is deeply appreciated by us all.”
