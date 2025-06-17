An animal rescue charity is urgently appealing for donations to support a four-month-old puppy who has had a difficult start to life.
Valentino was brought into Margaret Green Animal Rescue near Tavistock last week from RSPCA Plymouth with a fractured elbow.
The pup needs vital surgery which will cost £1,500.
A spokesperson for the animal rescue centre, said: “Since he is still growing, there’s a risk that the repair may not work, in which case, he will need to have his leg amputated.
“This is of course not the news we wanted and is heartbreaking that such a young pup is facing this situation.
“Despite it all, Valentino is a gentle, loving and trusting pup who deserves a fresh start and a pain-free future.”
