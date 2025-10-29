IT has been another bad day for local rail users.
This evening, Wednesday, October 29, at about 7pm, rail travel between Crediton and Okehampton were stopped.
GWR said: “Due to animals on the railway between Crediton and Okehampton all lines are blocked.
“Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled or delayed.
“Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”
This is a similar message to that issued about a week ago by GWR following animals on the line.
Local farmers have long complained then that fencing along the line was not made stock proof when the line was re-instated and there have been previous instances on animals escaping onto the line.
On some occasions livestock have been killed by trains travelling on the line.
Problems started for rail users on the Tarka Line, from Barnstaple to Crediton and Exeter early this morning.
One person wrote on Facebook: “Severe overcrowding on the 0935 from Barnstaple this morning with just two cars 150263.
“Full and standing on departure.
“Further passengers from Umberleigh, Eggesford and Crediton struggling to find even standing space!
“I know it is half term week but resources should allow for the later travel plans of the local day trippers many of which are families with lots of children as very occasional rail travellers.
“I noticed the earlier 0735 departure was a 4 car 150 although perhaps with a lot fewer passengers as no students about this week. Roll on the 175s.”
Comments which followed included: “It should have been 3 car 158 which has failed, so replaced with a 150 from another service to save a cancellation.”
Another wrote: “Frankly it’s such a mess that I have stopped using it, unreliable, overcrowded, has be one of the worst services on the GWR network.”
Another wrote: “Same as the 10.35 yesterday morning, terrible state of affairs.”
One person said that due to a fault on a train at Crediton, all lines were suspended between Exeter St David’s to Barnstaple, and Exeter St David’s to Okehampton (both ways) until further notice - disruption expected until 3pm 29/10.”
Other users said issues should be reported and politicians be made aware.
GWR have been asked for a comment.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.