“Caring for people and their families at the end of life is what I do, but experiencing a loved one dying is something completely different,” she said. “While I was on my own with my father-in-law, he became very distressed and I rang the hospice from his bedside in tears. Jo from our rapid response team came straight to us. I don’t really have any words for how powerful that was. She came and she took all the worry away so I could stop thinking about what I should do for him as a doctor and instead just be his daughter-in-law.