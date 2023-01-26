FRESH protests have been planned in response to the recent Dartmoor ruling, opposing the recent permissive camping agreement and encouraging Dartmoor National Park Authority to appeal.
The protest will be outside the DNPA Headquarters at Parke, Bovey Tracey, tomorrow (Friday, January 27), from 8am. It will coincide with a DNPA meeting, planned to discuss the future of wild camping on the moor.
A spokesperson of the rally said: 'It is important that DNPA appeal to prove that Wild Camping should be included as an open-air recreational activity on Dartmoor. Dartmoor Wild Camping Action Group are going to host a peaceful protest outside the meeting, to encourage DNPA to appeal the decision.
'We plan to pitch tents on the grass with messages of our support of an appeal. Signs, banners and drums will be appreciated.
'It is likely to be cold, so warm clothes, snacks and hot drinks would be good. Signs and tents to pitch would be useful, but bodies are more important!'