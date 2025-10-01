Police and councillors are asking for help in recovering items stolen from a parish council works store.
Thieves broke into Bere Ferrers Parish Council maintenance store in High Cross Cemetery in Bere Alston escaping with a trailer and a few smaller items such as a cordless drill and grinder.
Both of which had only recently been replaced after being stolen during the last break-in last November.
The latest break-in occurred between Friday evening, September 26, and Monday morning, September 29. The incident has been reported to the police.
The council issued the following statement today (Wednesday, October 1): “The parish council is saddened to report that the council’s works store in High Cross Cemetery was broken into again over the weekend.
“A number of items were stolen, including the council’s trailer. The break-in occurred between Friday evening and Monday morning, when the theft was discovered. It is possible the incident took place on Sunday night.
Last year’s council break-in saw the theft of a lawnmower, hedge cutter, strimmer, drill and charger, leaf blower, pressure washer and other items. Security upgrades are credited with limiting the loss. However, a council spokesman said: “We will now review additional security measures that could be implemented.”
The loss of the trailer means the ride-on mower used to cut the recreational fields in Bere Alston and Bere Ferrers cannot be used by its workforce, so the council might need to pay extra for a contractor.
The council is asking for anyone with information on the current thefts and who saw anything suspicious to please get in touch. Anyone who can help trace and recover the items is asked to either email the council clerk on [email protected] or call 01822 840748, or report to police on 101.
