A date has been set for an appeal for planning permission to build five houses on the outskirts of Lamerton.
Compton Estates Ltd is appealing against planning authority West Devon Borough Council's refusal of permission for building five dwellings and an access road on a field south of Fortescue Terrace, map reference SX 448 762.
The appeal will be heard on April 30 at the council chamber at Kilworthy Park, Tavistock, application ref 1567/25/FUL.
The applicants requested a hearing in person for the appeal, being made after the current government's relaxation of planning restrictions in a bid to encourage more housebuilding.
The applicants argue that the development should be regarded as part of Lamerton although village amenities are a walk away along a busy main road. The proposed homes are all three or four bedroom properties, opposed by the parish council as not what is needed in the village.
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