Police are appealing for witnesses after a man assaulted a woman in Dartmouth earlier this month.
The incident happened in the early afternoon inside a store on Higher Street on Saturday, December 9.
According to investigating officer sergeant Neil Powers, the victim was alone in the store when an unknown man entered and struck up a conversation with her.
But shortly afterwards the assailant took hold of the woman’s arms, holding them by her side as he attempted to kiss her. The man then left the store after having been disturbed by another member of the public who entered the store.
The suspect is described as a white Eastern European male, aged between 60 and 70-years-old. He is approximately 6ft tall and has prominent features such as a large mouth, nose, eyes, and hands. The suspect is believed to be missing his front teeth on the top row of his mouth.
In addition, he has dark grey hair, partially covered by a dark coloured baseball cap. He was also wearing jeans and a dark waist-length jacket.
Sergeant Powers added that the incident is believed to be linked to a previous incident where a man indecently exposed himself to two women in Dartmouth.
The police put out an appeal about this earlier this week.
If anyone recalls witnessing this incident and / or recognises the description of the man, witnesses are advised to contact the Police via 101, quoting crime reference number 50230320568.