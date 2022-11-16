Appeal for disability friendly holiday accommodation
AN APPEAL has been lodged against West Devon Borough Council’s refusal of planning permission to convert two outbuildings on a farm near Okehampton into disability friendly holiday accommodation.
Alex Fillingham and Selina Barrow are appealing to the Government’s Planning Inspectorate (0131/22/FUL) for permission to convert and extend a Nissen hut at South Narraton Farm and also to demolish another and build another in its place, to be in keeping with the other buildings on the holding.
They plan to create wheelchair accessible accommodation for holidaymakers on their farm, which they are currently doing up, to include an accessible wet room.
The applicants point to a positive response to their posts outlining their plans in two Facebook forums for people seeking disability friendly holiday options.
One person stated:‘We were recently looking for wheelchair accessible accommodation near Dartmoor and discovered there is a lack of suitable places’. The application was turned down by WDBC as an unsustainable location for a tourism business. However, in their appeal the applicants suggest there is a precedent, with two units of holiday accommodation just 500 metres away, also in the open countryside.
‘The proposed small scale development of two holiday accommodation units would add signficant diversification opportunities for our farm, would add to the local economy and would provide much needed high standard accommodation for disabled tourists and those with need for reasonable adjustment,’ wrote the applicants. ‘The reasons for refusal appear to not be taken from a holistic view of the overall proposal and its wider benefit to the area. We therefore hope that planning permission is granted on appeal.’ The application is supported by the local parish council.
Among planning applications this week is one for the construction of a wellness centre at Higher Southcombe Farm, Northlew – http://apps.westdevon.gov.uk/PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/223651
Peter Brierley’s proposal is to replace a former agricultural building with a wellness cente to include a yoga studio and kitchen for nutritional well-being classes, a relaxation break out area and space for an office. ‘The business venture will look to offer a sanctuary for those in need of respite, while at the same time providing gainful employment for, and offer a modest income to the owners, as well as making meaningful use of the land in a sustainable and ecological manner.’
The centre is not far from Northlew, and local people would also be able to use the centre, the application states.
