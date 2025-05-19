A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing from the Okehampton area.
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Cory Tebbs who was last seen at around 6pm on the Sunday, May 18 in the Camborne area of West Cornwall.
Cory is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage green long-sleeved top with white writing across the front, grey jogging bottoms and brown trainers.
He has links to Camborne, Hayle, Truro, Torpoint and Plymouth and has been known to use public transport.
If you have seen Cory or know his whereabouts, please call the police immediately on 999 quoting log number 0701 of the 18/05/2025.