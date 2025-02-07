Marie Curie are appealing for volunteers in Devon to help distribute daffodil pins for a donation.
The iconic daffodil pin collection will take place in Morrisons supermarkets in Devon from February 24 to March 9.
Mandy Fosbrooke, Marie Curie community fundraiser for Devon, said: “We believe everyone deserves the best possible end of life care. The Great Daffodil Appeal, now in its 39th year, is an easy and fun way to join in and give back to our local community here in Devon whilst also helping us continue to bring vital care to more people.”
The charity’s fundraiser helps raise funds so that Marie Curie nurses and healthcare professionals can provide support and hospice care at home.