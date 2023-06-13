Keen to publicise their Archive, The Dartmoor Trust has joined forces with West Devon Methodist Circuit, who want to encourage more people to support the use of their local chapels.
The result is an exhibition of archive photos of Belstone, with contributions from the Belstone Community Archive, Okehampton’s Museum of Dartmoor Life and the Dartmoor Trust.
The exhibition opens on July 1 and runs to the end of October 2023.
Entry is free. Delicious afternoon teas are also available in the old school rooms at the back of the chapel.
The exhibition is open every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday 2pm - 5pm. Dogs welcome. Please use the village car park if possible.
The Dartmoor Trust is a local charity which aims to support projects that benefit Dartmoor, its landscape, communities and visitors.
It also holds an extensive archive of photos of Dartmoor. Whilst many of the images come from small collections donated by individuals, the majority have been digitised from larger collections, such as Robert Burnard and R.H. Worth.
The Dartmoor Trust’s ambition of digitising its collection which is available through its website (dartmoortrust.org.uk) is to ensure that these photos remain in available for everyone to enjoy.