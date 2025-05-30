A 53-year-old prolific offender from Tavistock whose sexual violence against women spanned more than a decade has been jailed for 30 years plus an extra five years to be served on extended licence.
Peter Wilkinson, 53 of Drake Gardens, Tavistock, was found guilty of 21 separate offences following a five-week trial at Plymouth Crown Court which concluded today (Friday, May 30).
He must serve two thirds of the 30-year custodial sentence before he can be considered for parole.
Wilkinson must also sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.
During the trial, the court heard how the offending took place between 2012 and 2024 in the Tavistock area against five women, four of whom were especially vulnerable.
Wilkinson was arrested in October 2023 following a report that he had sexually abused a woman on numerous occasions. After extensive police investigative work, a further four more victims emerged who Wilkinson had also targeted and abused.
Wilkinson was charged with multiple rapes, sexual offences, physical assaults and strangulation, all of which he denied.
Throughout the trial at Plymouth Crown Court, the jury heard detailed evidence from five victims and multiple witnesses, and from Wilkinson himself who denied any offences and claimed that all of the victims had lied about him.
However, he was not believed by the jury, who on April 22, after two days of deliberation, came back with unanimous verdicts finding him guilty of multiple counts of rape, serious sexual assault, physical assault and strangulation committed against five victims.
Today, Friday, May 30, the court reconvened at Plymouth Crown Court for Wilkinson’s sentencing.
One victim, whose impact statement was read out in court, said that she never wanted to see Wilkinson’s face again.
“He hurt me, he frightened me and he forced me to do things I did not want to do,” she said.
Another spoke of being “vulnerable, frightened and exhausted” and suffering repeated nightmares and flashbacks.
A number of the victims spoke of still being in fear of Wilkinson even though he is locked up.
In mitigation it was heard that Wilkinson has an intellectual disability which results in him living a “basic” existence.
In sentencing Wilkinson, Judge Robert Linford said “You were a sexual predator who selected, groomed and abused woman.It does not need me to say that these offences dredge the depths of depravity.”
He added: “I am sure you targeted these women because of their vulnerabilities”.
Speaking after the trial DC Craig Ferguson, who investigated the case, said: “Peter Wilkinson is a dangerous and predatory sexual offender. The offences in this case were harrowing with vulnerable people being targeted and abused in their homes where they should have been able to feel safe and secure.
“I have been a police officer and detective for 21 years and this is some of the worst and most disturbing offending that I have been caused to deal with.
“This has been a lengthy, complex, and difficult investigation. I know that the outcome of this case will not have diminished the impact that Peter Wilkinson has had upon the victims and their lives, but I hope that they can now try to move forward in the knowledge that he cannot hurt them, or anyone else, anymore.
“I want to pay tribute to the strength and courage of the five women who have survived this abuse, and who each found the strength and determination to give their evidence to the court.
“Without the courage and resolve of these women Peter Wilkinson’s offending may have never come to light, and he may never have been identified and brought to justice.”
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Neil Lloyd said: “I welcome today’s verdict and thank the court and jury for their time.
“I want to mention DC Craig Ferguson and PC Helen Winterson, a sexual offences liaison officer (SOLO). DC Ferguson meticulously built the prosecution case over several years, working tirelessly and with great commitment to completing all possible enquiries, whilst PC Winterson supported the victims throughout the difficult criminal justice process, assisting DC Ferguson with some of the victim interviews, and supporting the most vulnerable in the case.
“Their work, together with our colleagues from the Crown Prosecution Service, left the jury in no doubt of Wilkinson’s guilt, and ensured the victims’ voices were heard loud and clear.
“We would urge victims of sexual abuse to report their perpetrators. I would like to reassure them that we are fully committed to putting an end to violence against women and girls. We have officers like Craig and Helen across the force who are ready to listen to you and ensure your voice is heard.”
“You can contact us on via our website here or by calling 101. In an emergency, always call 999.”
Support available
If you have been affected by this article there is support available.
You can visit victimcare-dc.org to access support services and information on your rights and how to navigate the criminal justice system.
You can also call victim support on 0808 1689 111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.
