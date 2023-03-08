‘A particular emphasis in investment has and will continue to take place in green technology and promoting sustainability. The enterprises all focus on utilizing as many recycled and recyclable materials as practicably possible and have an emphasis on energy conservation and the integration of renewables within infrastructure and service systems. All livestock are, and will continue to be reared with the upmost respect, care and attention, maintaining good conditions and quality of life and free range. Horticulture will be conducted in a manner as to minimise chemical usage as far as practically possible and using organic fertilizers.’