A planning application has been submitted for a separate entrance to an artist’s studio in the grounds of a toll house overlooking the River Tamar.
The entrance would be created to the space above a garage in the back garden of the property on the Devon side of the Tamar, which is a Grade II listed building. William Selka is applying for planning permission, 0426/23/HHO, and Listed Building Consent, 0427/23/LBC, to install a metal staircase and a door to provide access to the studio. Comments are invited via the planning section of www.westdevon.gov.uk by April 6.
Also on the list is an application to build a rural worker’s dwelling at Meadow View Farm in Exbourne, 4001/22/FUL. Applicants Mr and Mrs Carvil run a small business rearing rare breed livestock and cultiving crops in polytunnels on principles of low impact on the environment. In support of the applicaction, a statement from a planning consultant said: ‘The applicants manage a well established mixed venture agro/horticultural enterprise at the site which already provides a stable and sustainable income and which potentially can increase significantly in terms of revenue creation and local food supply if allowed to progress as intended.
‘The overall aim is to secure a sustainable income to support the applicants, in an environment that provides access for Mrs Carvil in her wheelchair, aiming to be sustainable with minimum impact upon the environment and supporting the local community. Significant investment has already taken place within the initial establishment of the business including various farm vehicles and machinery, rare breed livestock breeding populations, polytunnels, barns, a water borehole, electrical generators, solar panels and associated power distribution system, underground water pipes and drainage, farm tracks, fencing and reinstatement of traditional ditch and banks planted with suitable species of tree to aid screening of the buildings, and enhancing the local environment.
‘A particular emphasis in investment has and will continue to take place in green technology and promoting sustainability. The enterprises all focus on utilizing as many recycled and recyclable materials as practicably possible and have an emphasis on energy conservation and the integration of renewables within infrastructure and service systems. All livestock are, and will continue to be reared with the upmost respect, care and attention, maintaining good conditions and quality of life and free range. Horticulture will be conducted in a manner as to minimise chemical usage as far as practically possible and using organic fertilizers.’