Okehampton bookshop, Dogberry and Finch, will be given a festive window makeover on Tuesday (December 2) to mark the publication of Hugh Bonneville’s new children’s book.
Artists from WeTheSeeds, a community interest company that creates art in public spaces in collaboration with local communities, will spend the day decorating the shop window with artwork inspired by Rory Sparkes and the Elephant in the Room, the debut children’s book written by actor Hugh Bonneville, who is famous for his roles in the Paddington films and Downton Abbey.
Okehampton College’s creative arts students have also been invited to visit the bookshop on the day to see the artists and to talk to them about their work.
Kate McCloskey, owner of Dogberry and Finch, said she thought it would be “a really nice opportunity for the kids to come and chat to the artists” and learn more about working in the creative arts industry.
It is expected that the installation will take around nine hours to complete, and during that time, members of the public are welcome to watch, chat to the artists and take a selfie with a life-sized cut-out of Rory Sparkes, the main character in the book.
Dogberry and Finch won the chance to showcase the display earlier this year when the book’s publisher, Bloomsbury, organised a competition for chosen bookshops to get Rory Sparkes-themed window art created by WeTheSeeds.
Rory Sparkes and the Elephant in the Room is aimed at children aged eight to ten and tells the story of an adventurous boy whose world is turned upside down by the arrival of a circus. The book was published on October 9 this year.
Dogberry and Finch is located on St James Street.
