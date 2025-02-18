The Well-being cafe will be hosting an auction evening in April to raise funds for the cafe which supports hundreds of people in the community.
Alongside the auction, there will be live music from the band Devil Rain, a raffle, buffet and bar.
The event will commence on April 5 at the Okehampton Charter Hall at 6.30pm. The auction will begin at 7.30pm.
Tickets are £15, raffle tickets are £5 and are available to be picked up at the Well-Being Cafe, Donalds and The London Inn.
All proceeds will go to the Well-Being Cafe on St James Street.
The cafe, which was set up in 2022, provides a space for people who are struggling with their mental health and well being to meet friends and access community support.