WORLD Autism Acceptance Week and St George flags are due to be flown in North Tawton following approval by councillors.
The autism flag is set to be flown outside the town council offices between Monday, March 27, and Sunday, April 2. This comes after a request by Cllr Sue Watson for the council to buy the flag, costing £15.99. The council also agreed to buy a St George’s flag, costing £2.77, for flying outside the offices on St George’s Day on Sunday, April 23.
At last week’s council meeting on Tuesday, March 7, Cllr Leanne Mathis spoke in support of flying the autism flag: ‘This is a way of showing our support as a diverse town for people who are struggling with many things.’